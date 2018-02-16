COIMBATORE: Exposing the Bharathiar University recruitment scam further, academicians have alleged that eligible candidates, who applied for teaching posts, were overlooked and candidates with lesser credentials were appointed.

University sources said that for the associate professor post in applied mathematics department, the selected candidates had completed PhD in 2015 on part-time basis, 10 years of teaching experience in self financing college, two years of research work but no PhD research guidance and research project. Whereas, three candidates, who applied for the post – S Narayanamoorthy, Vernold Vivin J and B Sivakumar –- had around four-eight PhD research guidance, more than 10 years of research experience and journal publications. Despite better credentials, these three candidates were not selected, a retired professor of the university alleged.

Similarly, for the assistant professor post in Mathematics department, D Prakash, who had one year each of teaching and research experience and had many journal publications and citations was not selected and a candidate with no teaching or research experience was selected, he claimed. In the case of Nano Science and Technology department, for professor post, N Ponpandian and A Balamurugan, who had more teaching experience, research and journal publications, citations and research guidance lost out to a candidate with lesser experience, publications and research guidance.

For the professor post in Physics department, a candidate, who did not have research experience, was selected against candidates who had two to 10 years of research experience, he pointed out. The teaching and research experience of selected candidates was available on the university website. Comparing them with candidates who were not selected clearly explain how eligible people were overlooked, he argued.