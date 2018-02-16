CHENNAI: Film star Kamal Haasan, who is set to embark on his political journey, today appealed to both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to maintain amity in the wake of the Supreme Court judgement on sharing of Cauvery waters between the two states.

While expressing disappointment over the apex court awarding lower quantum of water to Tamil Nadu as against the demand, he said the consoling factor was that the court had maintained that the rivers are common and do not belong to anybody.

READ: Supreme Court reduces Tamil Nadu's allocation to 177.2 TMC, awards additional water to Karnataka citing Bengaluru water crisis

Batting for unity among Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which, he said, was a duty for those in both states, he said some politicians on their "hunt for votes" were speaking, forgetting national interests.

He said that if amity is disturbed, everybody will be affected.

"I am disappointed that Tamil Nadu has got a lower share of water but I think it is also important that we conserve and utilise the water that has been apportioned to the state.

" Both states should maintain amity and only such an ambience could help take forward ideas like nationalisation of rivers, he said.

Haasan said it was necessary for the Cauvery Management Board to effectively monitor water flow to Tamil Nadu.

In reply to a question, he said the Cauvery issue involved people in general, as well as politicians.