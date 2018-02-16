CHENNAI: Despite reduction of water share by 14.75 tmcft awarded by Cauvery Waters Tribunal in 2007, farmers association in Tamil Nadu welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on Cauvery water, as the apex court categorically rejected the Karnataka's claim over its ownership on Cauvery river.

President of Coordination Committee of All Tamil Nadu farmers association P R Pandian said that the judgement had set the precedent on how the water disputes among the states to be viewed in future.

"Though we are little disappointed with the reduction of quantum of water awarded by the Cauvery Waters Tribunal, Tamil Nadu's stand vindicated and its right over the Cauvery river upheld by the apex court," he said.

He added the verdict was a landmark judgement as this was the first time in the decades-old water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. A constitutional body made it clear that no state can claim ownership over the river.

Noting that if Karnataka government fail to implement the Supreme Court's order, the union government should take steps to de-recognise the political party for going against the constitution, said Pandiyan, adding that Tamil Nadu requires 10 TMC of water immediately to save five lakhs crops in the state.

Expressing similar views, P Ayyakannu, president of National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association also welcomed the verdict.

"The union government should constitute the Cauvery Management Board immediately," he said and added that according to the Cauvery Waters Tribunal assessment in 2007, the Karnataka required water for 20 lakhs acres of cultivation.

"If the rest of water shared among the states, the Tamil Nadu will get minimum 50 TMC to 100 TMC water additionally. So we are happy on the verdict," P Ayyakannu said.