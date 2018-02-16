CHENNAI: Three days after a lorry driver was allegedly picked up by the police, his family was informed on Wednesday that he was found dead in a lake in Kancheepuram district.

A tense situation prevailed at the Government Hospital, Kancheepuram, as family and friends of G Suresh alleged that he was killed in police custody. But a police official in the station concerned said Suresh was never arrested.

“On February 12, he was called by his owner to transport sand bags and his wife tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. The next day, another lorry driver informed the family that Suresh and four others had been detained by Kancheepuram Police, who remanded them after they were produced in a magistrate court and seized their lorries,” said a relative of the deceased.

On Wednesday, the family was informed that Suresh was spotted dead in a lake at Kilambi and the body was in the GH. “We found that four drivers were taken to Baluchatiram Police Station on February 12 and two lorry owners were also arrested. But Suresh was not among them. This raises questions on whether Suresh was detained illegally and why he was not produced. Now, lorry owner Deepak is absconding,” said Geeta Charusivam, co-coordinator of Makkal Mandram, a human rights organisation.

Suresh is survived by wife Shankari (26) and their two children -- a boy aged six and a girl aged five.

The activist also said the hospital had conducted the postmortem without consent. Suresh’s family and locals refused to receive the body from the hospital. They urged that an FIR should be filed against the 11-member police team under Section 302 of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They also said the postmortem should be videographed and compensation be paid to the family.

When contacted by Express, an officer in the special team said, “Suresh managed to escape when we stopped the lorries for smuggling sand. So he was never arrested. Only on Wednesday, he was found dead in the lake.”