CHENNAI: The HC on Thursday directed Vepery Police to register a case against Deepa, the niece of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her driver, if a cognisable offence is made out in a complaint against them.

Justice M S Ramesh issued the directive while disposing of a petition from N Ramachandran, a businessman and a former district secretary of Kancheepuram unit of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai.

The petitioner prayed for a directive to police to register an FIR against Deepa and her driver A V Raja for allegedly borrowing Rs 1.12 crore and refusing to repay.

According to Ramachandran, Deepa and Raja on many occasions obtained loans to the tune of `1.12 crore from January 2017 onwards. Apart from the sum he had lent, based on promises of Deepa, he also requested various other persons to lend several lakh to her.

The duo had agreed to offer them posts in the party and berths in the ministerial cabinet. Subsequently, when he requested repayment, Deepa and Raja threatened him. He lodged a complaint with Vepery Police, but they did not register a case because of Deepa’s political background, he alleged.