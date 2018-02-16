TIRUCHY: Newton’s laws of motion, probability, chemical bonding among other topics could be considered difficult for many aspirants applying for NEET and JEE. Not anymore. With YouTube videos breaking down complex issues, understanding the topics would be a tad easier.

Director of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchy (NIT-T) Mini Shaji Thomas recently launched a YouTube channel, IGNITTE, that aims to help students aspiring to get into medical or engineering streams. The concept was thought up in October 2016, under the collective guidance of the then Perambalur Collector N Nandakumar and the then NIT-T Director (in-charge) G Kannabiran. The IGNITTE team would go to Perambalur to teach students. The team teaches nearly 70 students from four to five schools.

Since its inception, the NIT-T students in their weekends reach out directly to Perambalur villages and take classes.

Elaborating on the process, IGNITTE president V Sanjeev said, “We did not float a team when we launched a teaching programme in Perambalur, but now online videos would benefit more students across the country apart from those in Perambalur. We learn that the main problem was not language barrier or economic status or even the education board affiliation of the school. It is because of the students’ ignorance about exam like the Joint Entrance Exam.”

Interestingly, the freshers in their first year of NIT-T would feature in the video teaching difficult topics, subjects and equations in an easy-to-learn method. He added that the video lectures would be made in three different languages - Tamil, English, and Hindi.

Faculty advisor M Venkata Kirthiga and Dean, Students Welfare Samson Mathew will be mentoring the IGNITTE members to help students from economically backward families and give them standardised coaching for the entranace exams.

Kirthiga said, “The videos feature the first-year of the NIT-T students mainly because they will able to relate well to the subjects and also the pupils will find some productive time apart from their class hours. A subject will be explained in three different languages with each video’s running time being around 30 to 40 minutes. Our aim is to benefit the economically-challenged students and help them compete with the other students in the entrance examination.”

With affordable smartphones and reasonable data rates, they are hoping that the NEET and JEE coaching on the Internet would attract many aspirants. Sanjeev added that the team has further plans to launch a website to benefit more students.