CHENNAI: 'Superstar' Rajinikanth today said the Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of water to Tamil Nadu from Cauvery river was "very disappointing" and urged the state government to file a review petition.

"Since the final verdict by the Supreme Court on the Cauvery water sharing amounts to further affecting the livelihood of the farmers in Tamil Nadu, it is very disappointing," he said in a tweet.

The actor, who has announced that he will soon make the political plunge, further said that the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to file a review petition on the matter.

The Supreme Court on Friday raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.

75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin.

The court said the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a "higher pedestal".