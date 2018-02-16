CHENNAI: TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that a temporary name and symbol were required for his faction till his petition claiming the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol was decided and submitted three names.

Dhinakaran said a new party could not be registered as that move would tantamount to giving up claims to the original party. The three names suggested are: All India Amma Anna Dhravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dhravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dhravidar Kazhagam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Dhinakaran said the Election Commission of India should be directed to allot it ‘pressure cooker’ symbol for future elections to be held during the pendency of his petition.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also representing Dhinakaran, argued that nobody was being affected by the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol. By not giving them a symbol, they were being denied their fundamental right. The court fixed the matter for Friday. Dhinakaran had challenged ECI’s November 23, 2017 order holding the faction led by EPS-OPS as the real AIADMK and the allotment of ‘Two Leaves’ symbol to them.

Sasikala’s secretary​ deposes before Jaya probe panel

Chennai: VK Sasikala’s secretary Karthikeyan on Thursday appeared before the inquiry commission into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The deposition lasted around four hours. Meanwhile, counsel for Karthikeyan handed over a pen drive containing 24 videos to the Commission. These videos contain the remarks by political leaders like C Ponnaiyan about the treatment given to Jayalalithaa as well as about her death. He said the Commission has been requested to summon all these leaders.