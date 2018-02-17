NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the tail-end delta district fear cultivation area will shrink by at least one lakh acres because of the reduced quantum of Cauvery water that will be available to Tamil Nadu. The silver lining is the direction to the Union government to set up the Cauvery Management Board.

Cauvery S Dhanapalan, of Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association, said, “ The interim award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal fixed 205 TMC as Tamil Nadu’s share, and the final award was 192 TMC. The apex court has now reduced it by around 15 TMC, which will impact at least one lakh acres of cultivation.”

Meanwhile, S K G Giridharan, State President of Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, accused the government of not giving the exact number of farmer deaths to the expert committee that visited Tamil Nadu in 2016. Supreme Court has arrived at the judgement based on the report of the expert committees, he added.