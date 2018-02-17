CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami gave an assurance that legal recourse will be explored to ensure the State’s rights over Cauvery water, opposition parties have called for an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the Supreme Court verdict and take a call on the future course of action.

DMK working president M K Stalin was quick in pitching for a meeting of all parties and farmers’ associations to discuss the issue as soon as the apex court delivered its judgment.

“The Chief Minister must convene a meeting of all parties and farmers’ associations at the earliest to discuss the unprecedented situation which had emerged due to the Supreme Court judgment,” he urged.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko demanded the State government to immediately convene an all-party meeting to debate how to ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Saying that it was not acceptable to determine the quantum of water due for Tamil Nadu based on groundwater table, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan wanted the State government to convene a meeting of all political parties to discuss the issue.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said all voices should unite against the injustice to Tamil Nadu.

PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Chief Minister to lead an all party delegation to Delhi to prevail upon the Prime Minister to take immediate action for setting up Cauvery Management Board.