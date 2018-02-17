PUDUKKOTTAI: Pronouncing judgment in an honour killing case, a fast-track magistrate court here on Friday awarded life imprisonment to six persons, including the mother and uncle of the woman whose husband they killed.

On July 15, 2007, Krishnakumar (29) of Aladikkadu near Nagudi, was waylaid and stabbed to death by Ravi, brother of Shanmugham, whose daughter Indhira had married the deceased three years before.

Kailasam(20) and Dhavamani alias Karuppaiyah (34) also stabbed Krishnakumar’s father Sukumaran and relative Viswanthan when they tried to protect him.

A case was registered by the Nagudi police and the three accused were arrested. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch-CID, which arrested Indhira’s mother Chellammal, sister Amutha, relative Marimuthu and Mathiyazhgan on conspiracy charges.

Amutha died two years ago. Magistrate Sumathi Sai Priya also slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 each on the six convicts. They will have to spend two more years in jail if they don’t pay the penalty. While five of the convicts were lodged at Tiruchy Central prison, Chellammal was sent to the women’s prison.