CHENNAI: Top actor Kamal Haasan will address a string of meetings and unveil his party flag at Madurai on February 21, marking the commencement of his political journey.

He will address his first public meeting on February 21 in the afternoon at Ramanathapuram near the iconic palace entrance.

He will later leave for nearby Paramakudi and then Manamadurai and address meetings there before reaching Madurai in the evening, according to itinerary of the actor, released by his publicist here.

The actor will unveil his party flag and hoist it at Madurai and later address a public meeting at night.

He is also set to spell out the name of his party that day.

In keeping with his announcement last month, Haasan will first visit the residence of former President A P J Abdul Kalam on February 21 at Rameswaram and then the school where the late leader studied.

Also, he would pay a visit to the memorial of Kalam at Pei Karumbu off Rameswaram.

He will also interact with fishermen community at Ganesh Mahal in Rameswaram.

Announcing his political tour in his weekly column in Tamil weekly "Ananda Vikatan" on January 18 last, the actor had said he too shared the vision of Kalam, who dreamt of a "good Tamil Nadu.

"By launching his tour from the residence of Kalam, he would be moving forward towards that goal, he said, writing in his weekly column in Tamil weekly 'Ananda Vikatan.