Nine killed in road mishap in Tamil Nadu's Thamal
By PTI | Published: 18th February 2018 08:48 PM |
Last Updated: 18th February 2018 08:48 PM | A+A A- |
KANCHEEPURAM: Nine people, including eight women, were killed today after a bus hit a mini-tempo at Thamal village in this district, police said.
They said the bus of a private company rammed into the tempo, in which about 25 people were travelling.
Eight people were killed on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital, they said.
The injured are undergoing treatment.