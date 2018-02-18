COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed hopes that the Centre would form the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks to implement the final verdict of the tribunal.

Speaking to journalists at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday morning, the chief minister said that, at the culmination of the legal battle in the apex court over water sharing, there were many favourable aspects for the State along with a few disappointing elements.

“We welcome the Supreme Court verdict, as it stressed that the river is a national asset. While it is disappointing to note that the quantum of release has been brought down from 192 TMCFT to 177.25 TMCFT, we welcome the order to form Cauvery Management Board within six weeks. We hope that the central government would implement it within that time,” said the chief minister.

Palaniswami made a brief visit to Coonoor on Saturday and attended the Kumbabishekam of Muthalamman Temple in Ottupattarai.