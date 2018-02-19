Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating the medical equipment at the government hospital at Edappadi in Salem district on Sunday. Industries Minister M C Sampath and Health Minister C Vijaya Basker are also seen | Express

SALEM: The State government was seeking legal opinion on the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Cauvery issue, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Sunday. He was in the city to attend an AIADMK cadre’s family function.

Speaking to mediapersons about the Cauvery verdict, Palaniswami said, “We are discussing with legal experts to take further steps on the Supreme Court’s verdict. Although the verdict is disappointing, we welcome the order to constitute the Cauvery Management Board. Amid several criticisms, we have successfully completed one year and no one can sack the AIADMK government till we have one last cadre left.”

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s comment that he joined the State Cabinet heeding to the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said, “I have not heard the complete speech of the deputy Chief Minister and will choose to comment on it later.”

Speaking on the development works being carried out in Salem, the Chief Minister said, “Considering Salem as a developing district, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had sanctioned more funds. Funds to the tune of Rs 94.39 crore have been allocated for relaying the roads dug by the Salem City Municipal Corporation for underground drainage works, Mettur-Salem Dedicated Water Supply Scheme and under ground electric cable works.”

During his tour of the district, Palaniswamy inaugurated a private hospital in Seelanaickenpatti and a ring road in Edappadi. He also laid the foundation stone for various works which were estimated at `118.42 crore at Pallapatti in the city. As part of the function, he also handed over welfare assistance worth `63.46 lakh.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minster also made announcements about the new bus port, which would be spread across 70 acres near Arabic College in the city.

“We have sought the Centre’s permission and the Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured to consider this project. We have also requested the union minister to widen the roads in Tamil Nadu and he has promised for a stage by stage road widening,” he quoted.

The CM said, “In the first phase of this work, Salem-Tirupattur road will be converted into a four-way track, followed by Tiruchengode-Sankagiri and Tharamangalam-Omalur roads. Soon, A tender will be floated for the same,” adding that measures were being taken to lay a four-way track from Namakkal to Tiruchy.

Speaking about the other schemes, the CM said that Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital would soon get an organ transplantation surgery centre.

“As many as 5 lakh students would be given free laptops every year. Soon, one lakh working women would get subsidy for purchasing scooters. We connect with people and would fulfil their needs, Palaniswami assured. Cabinet ministers and senior officials were present.