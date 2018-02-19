MADURAI: Two women, aged around 40, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Nathamvilakku in the district here early today, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 AM today when the women, Azhagupandi and Priya were going (on foot) to a nearby Primary Health Care Centre to visit their friend, who was admitted for medical treatment, they said.

The patient's husband, who was waiting for the women at the Centre, went looking for them as they did not turn up for a long time. He then found the duo lying dead with injuries, alongside the Chattrapatti highway, they added.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

In another incident, an 8-year-old girl was hacked to death by her father at Villur in the district, police said.

Murugan attacked his wife, Lakshmi and his daughter Irulayi with a sickle following an argument over a family dispute at their home last night, they said.

While his daughter died on the spot, the woman has been admitted to the government hospital in a serious condition.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused, who is absconding, police said.