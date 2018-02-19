KARAIKAL: In order to encourage people who come under the Swachh Bharat Mission’s toilet construction scheme, the Karaikal municipality has announced that those who complete toilet construction by March 15 would receive gold coins.

According to T Sudhakar, Commissioner, Karaikal Municipality, about 1,800 people have received funds.

A few months ago, the Municipality had threatened beneficiaries delaying construction of toilets by stating their bank accounts would be frozen. However, the Opposition condemned the move and Municipality toned down its approach.

“For people submitting proof of completion of toilet construction, a lucky draw will be conducted. The first 10 winners in the lucky draw will each be offered a gold coin,” Sudhakar told media. In Puducherry Union Territory, the government is offering Rs 20,000 to beneficiaries to build toilets. Of 1,800, only 400 completed toilet construction.