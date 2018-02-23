CHENNAI: A 23-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit committed suicide by shooting himself in his head in the Recruits Training Centre in Avadi on Thursday.

Police said Kailash Chander Rai (23), an Odisha native posted at the centre for the last six months, was found lying in a pool of blood.

“Around 8 am, after the exercise session got over, the inmates alerted the authorities about hearing a gunshot,” said a CRPF personnel. “The officers rushed to the spot only to see the new recruit lying in a pool of blood. After he was declared dead by the doctor at the training centre, the body was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital,” the CRPF personnel said.

The suicide is attributed to pressure due to some family dispute. The CRPF personnel said they did not recover any suicide note from his room.

Sources also confirmed that autopsy would be done on Friday, after which the body would be sent to his native place. His relatives have been informed and they would take the body to his native place.

Top CRPF officials have refused to comment.