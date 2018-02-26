MADURAI: An official of the city corporation was arrested today on charges of taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from one person for giving building approval, police said.

Titus, an official of the building plan approval department of the city corporation had demanded Rs 40,000 from one Kasinathan for approving a building plan.

On a complaint from Kasinathan, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials arrested Titus while receiving the bribe.

A court here later remanded Titus to judicial custody, police said.