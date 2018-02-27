VELLORE: The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Monday awarded a 10-year imprisonment to a 36-year-old man for raping a minor girl. Sources said the man, Jeyaraj hailing from MGR Nagar on Vivekanandha Street in Pernampet taluk, was arrested by the Pernampet police in 2014 after he raped an eight-year-old girl.Reportedly, Jeyaraj abducted the girl, also from the same village, while she was playing outside her house and took the child to his house, where he raped her.

He was given a 10-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under Protection of Children from Sexual offences Act (POCSO). Under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping), he was given a two-year rigorous imprisonment and `2,500 fine, failure to pay which would extend sentence by one month.

Under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage), he was given a three-year imprisonment and `2,500 fine, failure to pay which, would extend sentence by one month. Under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), he was given a one-year imprisonment. The sentences are to be served concurrently.