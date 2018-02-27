PUDUCHERRY: The opposition AIADMK today charged the Congress government in Puducherry with "failing to implement" the Food Security Act (FSA) properly.

Talking to reporters here, leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan said that the Act prescribed that 62.5 per cent of the total families in the Union Territory should be covered under the public distribution system.

But the government had not ensured this prescription, he alleged and added that there had been "unnecessary and chaotic modification" of the families under APL and BPL categories to extend the benefit of free rice scheme.

A thorough review should be done and a joint meeting of MLAs should be convened to discuss the implementation of the FSA and also the families that should be genuinely covered under the below poverty line and above poverty line ration cards.

Anbalagan said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his dissatisfaction while addressing a public meeting here on February 25 over shortcomings in industrial development and promotion of tourism in Puducherry.