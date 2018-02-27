PUDUCHERRY: An unscheduled trip to Delhi by the Puducherry Chief Minister, a day after the Prime Minister’s visit to the Union Territory, has created a flutter in political circles here.Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Puducherry to take part in the Auroville golden jubilee celebrations and he also took part in a public meeting organized by the Bharatiya Janata party near the airport on Sunday. In the meeting, he criticised the Congress party and also the government under N Narayanasamy in Puducherry, despite the State giving him a warm welcome. The government even kept banners across the city welcoming him. The Chief Minister and ministers met him at the airport and handed over a letter seeking payment of Centre’s dues to the Puducherry government. Additional funds to reopen closed mills in Puducherry were also sought.

But the speech by Modi shocked Narayanasamy, who shared the stage with the Prime Minister during the function in Auroville just a few hours before the public meeting. He held a press meet the same evening to hit out at Modi. But on Monday morning, Narayanasamy suddenly left for Delhi. He went to the Chennai domestic airport and took the flight to Bengaluru, where he is taking part in a private function. From there, he will leave for Delhi directly. He is reportedly planning to stay there for two days and return on Wednesday evening.

With no official information available about his trip, sources alleged he went to Delhi to meet party leaders and appraise them about Modi’s visit to Puducherry and his speech in a public meeting. He also plans to meet some central ministers to seek funds for various schemes as Puducherry government is facing a finance crisis of late. Sources also said that Narayanasamy is the party in-charge for elections in Megalaya and Nagaland, where assembly elections will take place on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Narayanasamy met media persons in Chennai airport and said Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Puducherry, took part in a public meeting and stated Puducherry’s development has been stagnant for the past ten years. But it has only been a year and a half since the Congress government took charge, and before that, N R Congress ruled Puducherry for five years, and they were in alliance with BJP. There was no progress during former CM Rangasamy’s rule and Prime Minister Modi himself accepted it in his speech.

He further said only during Congress rule, various development schemes were implemented in Puducherry. Quality education, medicine, freebies for farmers and many more schemes were introduced during their rule. Prime minister Modi merely spoke what he heard from his party men and didn’t know the real status of Puducherry. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said Modi will announce new schemes for Puducherry, but the Prime Minister didn’t announce any such schemes. Neither did the Central government give the funds sought by the Puducherry government, nor did Modi talk about important issues such as widening the runway of airport in Puducherry and formation of a Cauvery governing body.

He further added that the Prime Minister, who had said that Puducherry will the only place in the country with Congress rule after June 18, came to the Union Territory just to abuse his party. He used Narayanasamy’s name seven times in his speech. Congress would win in Karnataka, Megalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Chattisgarh in the assembly elections and come back to rule in the Centre too. He said PM Modi had crossed his limits with criticism of Congress party.

He finally said he and his ministers have demanded the formation of the Cauvery governing board at the earliest, and are expecting to hear an announcement soon. If that doesn’t happen, like Tamil Nadu, he will take all-party representatives to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister with his demand.