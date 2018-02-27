CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for failing to announce the State advised price (SAP) for sugarcane for the current season, though the cutting season is nearing completion.In a statement, he urged the government to immediately announce SAP for sugarcane, fixing the rate by following the recommendations of MS Swaminathan Committee.

He also issued a warning that his party would resort to protests by organising farmers if the government did not declare SAP.Pointing out that the cutting season normally begins in October and lasts till February-March and the government used to declare the rate well before the season gets underway, Ramadoss said the failure to announce SAP this time around had given room for suspicions.