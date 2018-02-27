CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Homeopathic Doctors Association appealed to the candidates aspiring to seek admissions to AYUSH -UG courses in 2018-2019 academic year to apply for NEET before last date.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, N V Sugathan, president, Tamil Nadu Homeopathic Doctors Association said that March 9 was the last date to apply for NEET. Since the Ministry of AYUSH announced at the last minute that NEET was compulsory for admission to AYUSH courses from this year, many students might miss it.

Sugathan said, “We are not going to oppose it because last year many candidates lost their chance of joining the MBBS as till the last minute the government assured that it would get exemption from NEET. So, candidates should apply before the last date and join the courses.”