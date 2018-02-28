CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy said the state government has been maintaining a cordial relationship with the Union government only to bring development projects to the state.

Speaking at the function organised here on Tuesday to distribute welfare assistance to 7,070 beneficiaries under various schemes at tsunami quarters in Tondiarpet, the CM said the state government required the Centre’s cooperation in executing huge projects in the state. “A detailed project report for the Metro Phase II in Chennai has been prepared and it was estimated at Rs 87,000 crore. The revised DPR at an estimated cost of Rs 79,000 crore was recently submitted to the Union government which has assured to look into it because of our friendly relationship,” he said.

Stating that both AIADMK and BJP were ideologically different parties, he said it was for the welfare of the state that the ruling government was working jointly with the Centre.

Taking a dig at the DMK, Palaniswami said that in the past the opposition party was part of the Union government for nearly 14 years during the BJP and Congress regimes and the family members of DMK president Karunanidhi enjoyed the powers. “The DMK used its closeness with the Centre only to promote the prosperity of the leader’s family members,” he charged.

Noting that the Supreme Court judgement on the Cauvery issue was an outcome of a legal battle waged by former CM J Jayalalithaa, he said union minister Nitin Gadkari had assured to support to get 180 tmc water from the Godavari river.

He added that the cosy relationship between the state and the Union government had helped to improve the infrastructure in Tamil Nadu and also paved the way for bringing more water to handle the water crisis.

The CM said that so far about 3.5 lakh applications had been received for the Amma scooter scheme under which the state government provides `25,000 for purchasing mopeds. “Its a historical achievement of Tamil Nadu,” added the CM.

