CHENNAI: A mentally unstable woman posing as a doctor at the Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital created confusion among doctors at the institution on Tuesday. The incident, which transpired almost like a movie scene, occurred inside the government hospital but was not discovered untill the woman voluntarily approached the hospital Dean, still posing as a doctor.

The woman was identified as Shakila Bobby (40). Having done M.Sc in nursing, the woman had reportedly dreamt of becoming a doctor. According to hospital sources, she had been treated in the psychiatric department of the hospital. On the day she entered wards wearing a doctor’s apron and a stethoscope. This naturally led the patients to believe that she was a doctor. The woman even managed to get the case sheets of the patients from the wards.

Having finished her ‘rounds’, the woman later moved on to the Dean’s room. She was waiting outside the dean’s room, scribbling something on the case sheets, when discovered by the medical staff. The dean first though she was some post-graduation student waiting to meet her and later realised she was an unstable woman. Then police were alerted. The Chengalpattu police sent her to the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk.