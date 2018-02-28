CHENNAI: “Lack of education is the biggest problem plaguing the children of workers in the firecracker industries in Sivakasi,” said retired IAS officer, Christodas Gandhi, while addressing the students of Nazareth College of Arts and Science at an event on social issues on Tuesday.

Gandhi urged the future social workers not to stop “providing ointments for sores caused by the chemicals” and look deeper at the real reason behind the labourers’ inability to climb up the social ladder. He also noted how most of the labourers are belonging to Schedule Castes.

He accused the owners of the industries of preventing the children of workers from accessing education. “If the next generation is educated, they (industrialists) know they won’t have any cheap labour to continue their businesses,” he said.

Saying that the firecracker industries do “namesake” Corporate Social Responsibility campaigns, Gandhi argued that if they really cared for their workers, they would open schools with free education for children of labourers.