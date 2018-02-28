File photo of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra 82 the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt died on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram. (PTI)

CHENNAI: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal (82), the 69th Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham passed away today. He was admitted to a hospital this morning reportedly after a cardiac arrest.

His original name is Subramanyam Mahadeva Iyer. He assumed charge as the Peetathipathi of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham on March 22, 1994 after the demise of the then Peethathipathi, Sri Chandrasekharendra Sarawathi Swamigal.

Being the head of a highly respected and traditional spiritual institution, Jayendra Saraswathi had commanded great respect, especially in the Brahmin community. He is widely believed to have enjoyed a good rapport with many high-level politicians across the country.

He was arrested on November 11, 2004 on charges of having a hand in the conspiracy in murdering the manager of Kanchi Varadaraja Perumal temple. After a prolonged trial, he was finally acquitted in the case.

During his tenure as head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, the institution expanded its horizons through its educational and medical institutions.

Meanwhile, several political leaders expressed their grief over his death.

Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/pXqDPxS1Ki — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu recalled the contribution of Kanchi Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi in promoting spirituality.