CHENNAI: The medical education committee, headed by P Umanath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, submitted its report to the government recently.

The committee was constituted by the government to redefine or identify Primary Health Centres, hospitals located in remote and difficult areas for rewarding incentive marks to the service candidates for the admission to post-graduate degree courses for the academic year 2018-2019.

The committee observed that 100 per cent maximum permissible incentive marks are eligible for posts in government health institutions located in hilly areas. The incentive marks are eligible for all posts in government institutions in backward districts with difficult areas.

The report also said posts in all government institutions except institutions mentioned above are permissible for 40 per cent of incentive marks.

Posts not eligible for any incentive marks are all medical college hospitals, government health institutions located within municipal and corporation limits, except the above mentioned areas. Posts in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Theni, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts are defined as difficult areas which are eligible for 100 per cent incentive marks..

As per MCI regulations, weightage in the marks may be given at the rate of 10 to 30 per cent of the marks obtained each for year of service in remote and difficult areas of the marks obtained in NEET-PG.

The report was uploaded on website by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.