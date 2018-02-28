CHENNAI: A 37-year-old warden of a private children’s hostel in Kulipanthandalam in Mahabalipuram has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the inmates, suspecting them to have stolen money which was given as an offering to a church at the dormitory premises.

“On Sunday, one of the victims escaped from the hostel. Sandeep Kumar (12), called his father Jayakumar and informed him that eight boys were caned by the warden, who suspected them of stealing money and they managed to escape from the hostel,” said a police officer.

“Owing to the low income and since both his parents are working, they decided to admit the boy in the hostel. He has been there for two years but this is the first time such an incident has happened. Just because they provide help to such families, it does not give them the right to beat them,” said the victim’s uncle.

Learning about the incident, Jayakumar along with his friend Murugan alerted the police control room. The police reached the house and rescued the children.

On Monday night, a complaint was lodged by Jayakumar following which Robert, the warden was arrested and booked under section 324 IPC (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and was remanded in judicial custody.

Police said Jayakumar (40), and his wife Kalaivani (32), of Kasimedu have three children - Sandeep Kumar (12), Nitish Kumar (10) and Sreedatina (7). Owing to financial constrains, Sandeep Kumar was sent to the hostel where they assured to educate him in a nearby school. Believing this, the family admitted the boy in the hostel two years ago.