PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy condoled the demise of 82-year-old Jayendra Saraswathi Sankaracharya Swami of Kanchi mutt who passed away on Wednesday.

Describing him as the spiritual guru for lakhs of people and the spiritual leader of Hindu religion, CM V Narayanasamy said that his sudden death was an irreparable loss.

His involvement in social and educational work along with spiritual activities have gained him a place in the minds of the people, said Narayanasamy and recalled the former's participation in the Kaveri ‘pushkarani’ function in Karaikal by the Puducherry administration sometime back.

Narayansamy expressed his heartfelt condolences to everyone who have been grieved by the demise of the Kanchi Swami.