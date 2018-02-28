CHENNAI: Six state transport undertakings of Tamil Nadu have received 11 awards given by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) for the performance under various categories for 2016-17.

According to a statement, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has received two awards for highest tyre performance from 2014 to 2017 and for highest fuel efficiency (4.4 km per litre) under the category of corporations with the fleet strength of above 3000.

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has been honoured with the award for highest performance in vehicle productivity a day. It also received a runner-up award under the category of improving fuel efficiency from 5.10 to 5.16 km a litre in mofussil services.

The Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has received three awards. The division has been honoured for minimum operational cost award for mofussil services, highest fuel efficiency with 5.48 km per litre and highest performance in vehicle productivity.

The Coimbatore division of TNSTC has received the ASRTU award for maximum improvement of fuel efficiency in city from 4.84 to 5.03 km per litre, while the Kumbakondam division has received the awards for highest tyre performance from 2014 to 2017. The Salem and Kumbakonam divisions have received winner certificates for highest tyre performance and highest fuel efficiency.

The officials of the six corporations were presented with awards at a function conducted in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The ASRTU constituted in 1967 has been functioning under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with members of 62 state transport corporations across the country.

May use pass to reach exam centres

MTC has announced that bus passes issued to private and government school students will be valid for travelling to exam centres between March 16 and April 20.