CHENNAI: The Defence Ministry is set to hire a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for setting up a Defence Quad or a corridor that is organised as a quadrilateral linking Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchy.

The move comes after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced in the budget to set up two defence corridors.

The work on preparing detailed project report for the corridor, known as Tamil Nadu Defence Quad, has been initiated by the Department of Defence Production in Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure that expectations of local industry and particularly micro, small and medium enterprises are met, the Defence Ministry has planned to hold industry interactions at all nodal points in the five cities.

The interactions will involve senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and representatives of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited and Ordnance Factories.

The interactions are being organised with an active participation of small-scale industries associations and state government representatives. While already one of the interactions was held in Hosur on February 26, the other interactions are planned in Coimbatore (March 5), Salem (March 7) and Chennai (March 10). The dates for Tiruchy will be announced separately.

