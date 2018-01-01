DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli' website briefly hacked, restored
CHENNAI: The website of the DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli' was briefly hacked today.
Messages 'Hacked By F4rhaN' and "Admin Please make a secure website' were found on www.murasoli.in, party sources said.
However, the website was restored by the party's IT wing later in the day, the sources said.
A complaint has been lodged with the Cybercrime police department, they added.
Murasoli, which started off as a pamphlet, was founded by DMK president M Karunanidhi in 1942.
It is through this that Karunanidhi used to communicate to the cadres regularly before he fell ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy.
Murasoli celebrated its platinum jubilee last year.