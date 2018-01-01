NAGAPATTINAM: Even as the announcement of his political entry sent his fans into delirious celebrations across the State, farmers and fishermen in the tail-end Cauvery delta district expressed strong reservations about Rajinikanth’s move and charged the actor with not knowing about issues faced by them.

Arupathy Kalyanam, general secretary, Cauvery Delta Districts Farmers’ Association claimed that the matinee idol had never voiced concern about farmer deaths or the assault and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Lankan Navy. “Going by his silence on these issues, we are sure that if at all Rajini gets to form a government, he will do nothing. Rajini had his political heyday in 1996 when he supported the DMK-TMC alliance. He should have launched a party then,” he said.

P Rajendra Nattar, fishermen in Keechankuppam, said the community saw late chief minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran as their leader and that Rajinikanth has not done anything worthwhile to win their hearts. “Before entering active politics, MGR was very much concerned about issues faced by fishermen.

Even his close associates like Jeppiar are from our community. In his film Padagotti, MGR influenced lyricist Vaali to pen the song ‘Tharai Mel Pirkka Vaithan Engalai Thanneeril Pizhaikka Vaithaan’ ( The Almighty made us (fishers) born in the shores and offered to survive with the waters). When Nagapattinam was hit by cyclone in 1977, MGR visited Keechankuppam immediately and took part in our sorrows. But Rajini has never stood by us. So, we do not see Rajini as one for us, like we looked at MGR.”

S Ramadoss, district secretary, Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, Nagapattinam expressed similar view. “Rajini said he would donate `1 crore towards river-linkage project, but he did not even urge the Union and State governments to implement the project.’’

Rajini fans, however, defend him saying that the actor believed in action rather than rhetoric and promises. “Being a big star, whatever he says would have an impact on society. Once he plunges full-time into politics, he can speak his mind out and work freely for workng class,’’said Rajini Laxman, office-bearer of Rajini Fans’ Association, Nagapattinam.