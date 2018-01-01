DINDIGUL: Truth cannot be killed, and the acquittal verdict in the 2G Spectrum scam was only a temporary relief for those involved, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said. Speaking at the 30th MGR centenary celebration in the district on Sunday, he also noted how the people still followed the values that AIADMK founder MGR had imparted through his movies.

Stating that MGR had respected eminent personalities, the chief minister claimed that politicians with selfish motives had convinced the Centre to get posts for their family members. “Instead of concentrating on public issues like Mullai Periyar and Cauvery water crisis, these politicians are concerned only about the welfare of their family,” Palaniswami said.

Replying to DMK Working President M K Stalin’s allegation that AIADMK government was functioning as a branch of BJP, the State government maintained a cordial relationship with the Centre and it was aimed at the development.

“Moreover, DMK changes its colour according to the season and can maintain alliance with both BJP and Congress party for the welfare of the family members,” the CM alleged. He assured that the life convicts, who had spent ten years in different prisons, would be released.

Moreover, he announced that Kujiliamparai would become a new Taluk in the district and a new Siddha Medical College would be established at Palani. “It would accommodate as many as 60 students. Apart from this, modern equipment to the tune of `11.68 crore will be provided to government headquarters hospital,” he added.

Appreciating the timely action of MGR in launching the party, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, it had prevented a worst political party from registering the State in the name of their family. “It’s because of this that people considered MGR as their own child (engal veettu pillai),” he added.

He pointed out that DMK committed sins when for their self-centred needs. However, the late CM J Jayalalithaa thought only about the welfare of the people and progress of the State and this helped her earn a good reputation among the people.“No matter how much anyone try to destroy the party, it will stand tall as it has true cadre base and the historical victories are a testimony to this. The party founder MGR launched the Dharma Yuth against the evil power and became successful,” he added.

Panneerselvam said, the opposition voice started echoing from their own party when former central minister M K Alagiri stated that DMK would not be able to recover. He said that the treacherous gang diverted the vote bank towards the victory of one person in RK Nagar by-election. “The magic of currency made people call a donkey a horse and a cat a tiger, but AIADMK cadre were advised to forget it as it was not permanent,” the deputy chief minister pointed out.

Taking a dig at TTV Dhinakaran, he said that a person was heard blabbering that the AIADMK government would fall apart within three months, but the two great leaders had made the party an iron fort. Minister for Forest C Seenivasan, who was also present on the occasion, said that the late chief minister MGR succeeded both in cinema and politics due to hard work.

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha Thambithurai, while addressing the people, said though some people tried to launch a new political party, no one would be able to become MGR ever. “Tamil Nadu should be ruled by Tamils.

Ministers, including Jayakumar, Manikandan, Sellur K Raju and Senkottaian, were present at the function. Secretary to Information and publicity Venkatesan welcomed the gatherings while collector T G Vinay rendered the vote of thanks.