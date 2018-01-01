MADURAI: Replying to a comment by actor Rajinikanth on AIADMK’s governance, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said that no one could fault the AIADMK government and urged the Superstar to be more specific.

“Rajini should pinpoint the faults, instead of vaguely criticising us based on media reports. If there are flaws, we are ready to rectify them,” the minister said. Stating that starting a political party was not a cake walk, he said, “Rajini has just now announced that he is going to float a new party. He will soon realise the difficulties in starting a political movement.”

Taking a dig at those who criticised AIADMK, he said, “DMK working president M K Stalin criticised our governance and got his answer in the RK Nagar bypoll as DMK lost it deposit.” Speaking on Rajinikanth’s chances in garnering public support, the minister said, “People observe the actions of their leaders and vote based on that. He will gain people’s support depending on his actions.”