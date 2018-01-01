CHENNAI: Fans lapped up actor Rajinikanth’s speech on Sunday, but political observers say there is ambiguity in his remarks. Questioning the rationale behind Rajini’s statement that his fans would not stage any protests until floating the party before the next Assembly elections, political observer and senior journalist R Mani wondered as to whether any political party would prefer to do so.

“He wants a smooth takeover (to the throne). He stated that his fans will not do any protest until floating the party. No political leader will say so,” he told Express. He added that demonstrations and agitations are basic forms of protest to highlight a demand or express anger, but it is baffling to note that Rajini wants to shy away from it.

Saying that the tag of ethnic outsider will pour cold water in the plans of Rajini, he said, “Tamil nationalists will not accept him as a leader, him being a Kannadiga.” “Would any other State accept a non-native to become chief minister,” he asked, noting the story of late leader M G Ramachandran is entirely a different one.

Attacking Rajinikanth over his statement of spiritual politics, Dalit scholar and VCK general secretary D Ravikumar said that it is nothing but a form of soft Hindutva. “He is not talking about spiritualism as meant by either Gandhi or Ambedkar. It is shallow talk with religious tones,” he said.

Dravidian historian Sangoli Thirunavukkarasu too slammed Rajinikanth of having no clarity in his thoughts. According to him, “Rajinikanth has not made any proclamation on his policies. It’s strange because any new party will prefer to come out with its policies first.” BJP MP Subramaian Swamy was harsh in his attack. “Let him announce his political party and name candidates and then I will expose him,” he tweeted.

