MADURAI: Rajinikanth has just announced his political entry, but his fan clubs in down south of Tamil Nadu have seen it coming and have got down to business sometime back. Residents of nine southern districts, including Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli, have been rallying behind the actor-turned-politician.

Now, how legit would it be to say that the actor has a stronghold in southern Tamil Nadu right from the time he played the ‘bad guy’ roles in his movies?

A P Muthumani, who established the first fan club for Rajini, said there were more than 2,700 fan clubs in Madurai alone from 1990 to 96. After 1997, registering of fan clubs was stopped. “From that time, there have been several clubs functioning without a registration,” he said.

Stating that right from 1996, fans have been eagerly waiting for Rajini’s entry into politics, he said, “Most of the fans here in south Tamil Nadu urged the actor to take up politics based on the support he has in the southern districts, including Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli and Sivaganga. Now fans have gained recognition in the districts and can approach the public with ease. Also there is enough time to do so until next assembly elections.”

Puspharaj, president of Rajinikanth Fans Club in Theni, said the district has 543 registered clubs and in the coming days, they would register more than 1,500 clubs, which are now unregistered. “Each of the fan club will have more than 25 members. We have already started our work. We have the voters’ list and will allot the fan clubs in ward level,” he said.

Pointing out that nowhere Rajinikanth spoke about his fan clubs in a public domain, Pushparaj said, “The actor-turned-politician believes in miracles. The fans are ready to work at the grassroots level and are ready to follow their leader despite opposition from other parties.”

Banushekar, district president of Rajinikanth Fans Club in Tirunelveli, said, “We have enough experience in elections from 1996 onwards and we are aware of how other political parties work. A few of our functionaries are in other political parties and after the announcement of ‘our Thalaivar’ we will gather under one roof to make the actor’s dream come true.”

He also added that fans have been waiting since 1996 and a two-year wait was actually short. “By the next assembly election, we will get more close to the people.”

According to Dindigul district president of fans club Dhandapani, there are 1,000 registered fan clubs and more than 6,000 unregistered fan clubs. “There are 547 clubs in Kanniyakumari. Totally, there may be more than 30,000 unregistered fan clubs for the actor and new registration of fan clubs will start in the coming days and southern districts will be an unshaken fort for Rajinikanth,” said a fan club functionary.

