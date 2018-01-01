CHENNAI: The first task mandated by actor Rajinikanth is to unite all his fan clubs, both registered and unregistered. That’s easier said than done as many of them have gone to seed. His fans clubs were at their zenith in 1996 when Rajini’s call toppled the AIADMK government. No longer.

Over two decades of waiting for his political entry sapped the energy and patience of his fans. Also the existing fans are no longer young; they are middle-aged in their 40s and 50s. Most of them have joined DMK, AIADMK or VCK.

While Rajinikanth on Sunday called for registration of all unregistered fan clubs, old timers recalled with remorse how the registration of new fan clubs was stopped in 1996 without any reason by the then Rajini Fan Club Association headed by Sathyanarayana.

“Members of ‘Manithan’ fan club at Kosapet and Otteri had spent thousands of rupees celebrating Rajini movie releases for more than 20 years. When Padayappa was released, I gathered all young people from slum boardtenements and made them join. But, we were denied registration by the people close to Rajini,” said an ardent fan, who is now in DMK.

He recalled that after a section of the youth insisted, he erected the board at Brick Klin Road, even though the club was unregistered. By and by, the board withered away and so did the club. According to official records of the All India Rajini Fan Club Association, there are about 50,000 registered fan clubs. Sudhakar is the administrator of the fan club association. Along with others, he has been given the responsibility of mobilising the unregistered clubs, the first duty assigned by Rajini.

A few ardent fans in Vyasarpadi claimed there were about 10,000 Rajini fan clubs in North Chennai in 1996, mostly with people from lower income groups. Fan clubs were then given free tickets for the first day of Rajini’s new movies. “While a few fan clubs at Moolakadai, Otteri and Perambur received free tickets up to Arunachalam movie in 1997, those in Korukkupet got free tickets even for Padayappa in 1999.

Had he made the announcement in 1996, we would have cherished it. In the past, when we tried to go close to him he pushed us away. Now for the first time he is talking about unregistered clubs,” said Kaviamudhan of Perambur, an auto driver, who was an office-bearer of Basha Rajini auto drivers club in Moolakadai.

The restrictions imposed on the functioning of Rajini clubs led to their disbanding slowly in many parts of the city. In the late 2000s, the registered clubs too went into hibernation. Had the clubs been allowed to function actively, thousands of youth who joined between 1996 and 1998 would have got important posts in the clubs. “Now, even bottom level posts are occupied by people whose age is above 35. Pictures with Thalaivar alone will not satisfy them,” added a Velaikaran fan club member at Ayanavaram.

However, Rajinikanth’s announcement brought cheers to a section of fans, who had been inactive for decades. All of them are now supporters of AIADMK. In 2002, when the Cauvery issue flared up in Tamil Nadu, many Rajini’s registered fan clubs were dissolved in several parts of Tamil Nadu accusing him of indifference to the cause of Tamils. Subsequently, Rajinikanth held a nine-hour fasting demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka. He also announced that he would donate `1 crore for river linking.