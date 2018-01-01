PUDUKKOTTAI: Before Sunday’s announcement, Rajinikanth dabbled with politics in the past several times, five occasion to be precise. But his political views failed to find favour with the voters. Many believe Rajini’s tryst with politics was in 1996 when he openly supported the DMK-TMC alliance. In fact, he had declared support to two different political parties on two different occasions earlier.

The first was in January 1988. During the 100-day celebrations of film Oorkavalan, produced by then minister R M Veerappan. The AIADMK was split into two factions led by MGR’s wife Janaki and J Jayalalithaa, and Veerappan was the frontline leader of Janaki faction that was at the helm of affairs in the State.

Speaking at a function, Rajinikanth then said, “In order to show our respect and gratitude to MGR, we should support Janaki Ramachandran. We must strengthen her hands.” Janaki’s government was dissolved in a few days and in the next elections in January 1989, Rajini fans worked for Janaki MGR. In Tiruchy, posters supporting Janaki were put up, but nothing worked for her.

In October 1989, accepting the State award from the then CM M Karunanidhi, Rajinikanth extended support to the DMK. “I would like the DMK alliance to get a thumping victory in forthcoming Lok Sabha election and my fans must fully support the alliance,” he said. Though his fans worked hard, the DMK alliance failed miserably, losing all seats except Nagappattinam where the CPI won.

Following the two crushing defeats, the actor went on a silent mode till 1996 when he criticised Jayalalithaa. In fact, that was the only occasion he was taken seriously by the masses. “Even God cannot save our State if Jayalalithaa is elected to power again,” Rajini said and declared support to the DMK-led Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) alliance. The alliance swept the elections. He again supported DMK-TMC alliance when in Lok Sabha elections in 1998, but the alliance could muster just nine seats.

After that, he did not comment on his political preferences in 1999 Lok Sabha and 2001 Assembly elections. In 2002, clashes erupted between Rajinikanth and the PMK when his film Baba was released.

Following this, he openly declared support to BJP-AIADMK alliance in 2004 Lok Sabha and instructed fans to work against PMK, which contested six seats in tie-up with the DMK and Congress alliance. Despite him saying on election day that he voted for the AIADMK, the DMK alliance and PMK won all the seats in the State and also in Puducherry. Bitter rivalry between the two continued for long before it died down.

DMK unfazed by Rajini’s entry

Chennai: Senior DMK leaders were unfazed claiming that the party is strong enough to tide over the impact, if any. “We are strong enough and not bothered about one more leader coming into play,” said DMK MP ‘Tiruchi’ R Siva. “Anyone can enter into politics in a democracy as entitled by the Constitution,” he said. Noted Dravidian historian ‘Sangoli’ Thirunavu-kkarasu echoed the same views pinning hope on the organisational structure of the DMK. While ousted DMK leader M K Alagiri was glad in greeting Rajini over his announcement of establishing a political outfit, working president Stalin was cautious.



T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!

Amitabh Bhachchan

I welcome my friend Rajinikanth’s social consciousness and his entry into politics. Welcome Welcome

Kamal Haasan

NOTA to RAJNI .. finally a choice in TN

Srinivas, Singer

Rajnikanth does not enter politics, entire political science enters Rajnikanth Aditi Mittal, Stand-up comedian