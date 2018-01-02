CHENNAI: Top actor Rajinikanth, who is set to launch a political outfit ahead of next assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, today declined to specify when he will announce the name and symbol of his proposed party.

"I myself do not know," was his terse reply when questioned by reporters.

Asked if he will meet the people, he said in due course it will be made known.

"At one go, I cannot tell you everything," he said.

On New Year's eve, Rajinikanth announced his political debut.

The actor has said he will launch a political party with a thrust on spiritual politics.

Yesterday, he launched a mobile app, website and a twitter account as part of efforts to mobilise cadres for his proposed party.