CHENNAI: Six complaints in two years. That is all the city’s Local Complaints Committee (LCC) has received since its inception in 2015 under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Officials say the meagre number of complaints only points to the lack of awareness or the failure of support systems that give courage to women to file complaints on sexual harassment they face at the workplace.

The LCC is independent of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) that every workplace with over 10 employees must have under the Act and is headed by the district collector. Out of six complaints received by the city’s LCC since 2015, none were from the unorganised sector. “The reason we have received very few complaints is the lack of awareness about the Act itself and the existence of the committee,” said B Anbuselvan, Chennai district collector. “We have taken it upon ourselves to go out and educate women, especially those working in the unorganised sector to have the confidence to share their grievances with us, without fear of their identity being revealed.”

But experts believe awareness alone is not enough. “Women must have confidence in their company or in the local complaints committee and that will only happen if they see these bodies functioning well and helping other women. Confidence-building is the key,” said advocate Sheila Jayaprakash.

Swetha*, who works as a domestic help was subjected to a slew of lewd comments from her former boss. When asked why she did not take up the matter, she plainly said, “Who would believe me?” This is the sentiment a lot of women echo when they ponder over lodging a complaint. (*name changed)