CHENNAI: In the wake of the Kamala Mills fire in Mumbai, the Tamil Nadu government has inspected 1,600 private hospitals across the State so far to check their fire safety compliance. The checks are going on in full swing in all districts and a few teams have already completed the exercise and submitted reports.The objective was to make the hospitals understand the importance of putting in place a foolproof disaster management plan, said officials sources in the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS).Health officials told Express that in Chennai, inspection of about 300 hospitals has been completed, out of total 612 private hospitals.

These are ground-plus-one units. Any hospital with inpatient wards is being inspected. The visiting teams have also given on-the-spot recommendations to take some corrective measures and the response has been satisfactory. The teams in a few districts such as Erode, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Salem and Tiruvallur have finished the inspection process and submitted the report.The exercise is being undertaken following the Madras High Court order in September last year in a case filed by social activist Jawaharlal Shanmugham. In October 2016, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department filed an affidavit, according to which not a single government hospital in Chennai has fire safety compliance certificate, which is mandated by law. For any hospital, having a standard disaster management protocol is a must which otherwise would risk the lives of inpatients.

The infamous AMRI Hospital in Kolkata and SMU Hospital fire accident in Odisha that killed 20 people or the latest Kamala Mills tragedy in Mumbai which claimed 14 lives are classic examples. The affidavit also showed many leading private hospitals were also not having compliance certificate. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has forwarded a request to the government for allocation of `82.14 crore for construction of ramps and for installing fire safety equipment and generators. Already, Public Works Department (PWD) has inspected the non-teaching government hospitals and compiled a report.

With regard to government teaching hospitals and the private deemed universities, teams are being constituted by the DME in consultation with the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS). “These are big hospitals with more than 1,000 beds and there are about 49 hospitals in the State. The dean of these individual hospitals will head the team, which will also include regulatory authorities like the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Fire and Rescue Services etc. A separate report will be prepared for each hospital,” a DMS official said and added that in future no new hospital would be given permission, if it was without proper setback space, ramp facility and other fire safety measures.

Health department sources said the government was unlikely to press for punitive action against the violators. “The exercise is meant to bring transformation and ensure the safety of the patients,” the source said.

Jawaharlal Shanmugam, who was part of State expert committee and also accompanied fact-finding teams, said a majority of private hospitals inspected so far do not have any disaster management plan. “Many hospitals don’t have setback space; the terrace is used for putting up enclosures, nurse quarters, kitchen and store rooms. There are many violations. I have been fighting this case for two years and the government is now very proactive in addressing these issues,” he said.

Action Plan

