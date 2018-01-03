CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday handed over appointment orders to 10 out of the 105 Assistant Medical Officers (AMOs) appointed through the Medical Recruitment Board recently.

The officers will be posted at government hospitals to provide traditional treatment to the people, an official release said. Of the 105 AMOs, 100 will be for Siddha, one for Ayurveda and four for Homoeopathy.

The Chief Minister said the Medical Recruitment Board had so far recruited about 10,680 doctors or speciality doctors, 533 nurses and 23,466 medical/non-medical workers.

Health Minister C Vijaya Basker, Chief Secretary incharge K Shanmugam, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Mohan Pyare, Head of Medical Services Recruitment Board V Rajaraman and others were among those present.