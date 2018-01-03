CHENNAI: Days after entering politics, actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday said a political revolution should originate from Tamil Nadu now. If that happens in the present generation, he would be happy. The actor made this remark during his informal meeting with journalists.

“Democratic struggle is like an Independence struggle and everyone has a responsibility in it. Historically, many important developments originated from Tamil Nadu. This State is a historic place and a political revolution should start from here and if it takes place in the present generation, it will be great,” he added.

Rajinikanth admitted that he was indeed a ‘media-shy’ person and did not interact with presspersons very often.

“Actually, I am a media-shy person. As a film artiste, I am not in the habit of giving many interviews. Of course, I gave a few one-to-one interviews. Otherwise, I used to convey what I think through my statements. But after the recent developments, I really say I don’t know how to handle the media. Many mediapersons throng my residence to get a bite and it is really painful for me to move away without saying anything.

If I commit any mistake now and then, please excuse me, since handling media is new to me,” he said. Further, seeking to relate himself to mediapersons, the actor said he too worked for a newspaper in Bengaluru four decades ago. In his own style, he recalled the days: “I too worked in the media for a short period of two months. When I failed in my SSLC examination, my family members decided that I was not fit for studies and wanted me to join some job.

At that time, my friend Ramachandran was working in Samyukta Karnataka, a daily. He helped me in joining this newspaper as a proofreader for nearly two months. After entering the film industry, my first interview appeared in Bommai magazine in 1976.” The actor thanked mediapersons for taking the recent meeting with his fans to the world in a big way. After a five-minute speech, Rajinikanth posed for a photo with all journalists. The photo session lasted an hour.

16,000 fans in Tiruchy enrol in Rajini Mandram

Members of Rajini Mandram, an app launched by the actor, claim that nearly 16,000 fans have enrolled in the past two days across Tiruchy district

Members also claimed that members of Dravidian parties showed interest in joining the association and specialised campaigns were being kicked off in Tiruchy for urging people to join the app

S Karunaharan, district president of Rajini Thalam Tiruchy said a request has been made to the people close to the actor seeking approval for distributing printed registration applications to those who are not tech savvy