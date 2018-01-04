CUDDALORE: In a gruesome incident, four members of a family, including a pregnant woman, were found dead inside their house near Kurinjipadi on Wednesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Adhimoolam (35), his wife Kumari (30), daughter Abhitha (6) and son Abhishek (4). Adhimoolam’s body was found hanging from the ceiling while the three others were lying in pools of blood with their throats slit.

According to sources, Adhimoolam, from Pulliyur, near Kurinjipadi, was a daily wage labourer engaged in work outside Cuddalore town. The couple had been married for seven years and didn’t have any major financial issues. Sources added that Adhimoolam was an alcoholic and used to be inebriated whenever he visited the village. Moreover, the couple used to engage in arguments whenever Aadhimoolam came home.

The incident came to light when Kumari’s parents came to visit her on Wednesday and found her body lying in a pool of blood. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigations. The bodies were sent to Cuddalore GH for postmortem examination.

Speaking to Express, DSP Venkatesan, who inspected the house, said inquiries were being carried out with the relatives of the family. He added that the exact reason behind the deaths was yet to be ascertained. Sources said the couple was hard working and didn’t have any major financial issues. It is suspected that Adhimoolam used a sickle to slit the stomach and throat of Kumari.

She was reportedly in the last stages of pregnancy. The bodies of children were also found with their throats slit. The police are investigating whether the family had any debts which would have led Aadhimoolam to kill his wife and children before ending his life