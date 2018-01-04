CHENNAI: The bid to shatter the Dravidian movement, which was nurtured by the greats like Periyar EV Ramasamy, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, will turn futile and everyone is aware of what has happened to those who attempted earlier, said DMK working president MK Stalin a little while after film actor Rajinikanth called on his father and party chief M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence here on Wednesday evening.

“He has categorically said he is going to pursue spiritual politics. But a few with a motive of shattering the Dravidian movement are trying to describe in a concerted manner that Rajinikanth has taken a political plunge at the instigation of certain people,” he noted.

Stalin said, “I want to tell in unambiguous terms that Tamil Nadu is the soil of the Dravidian movement. It was refined and nurtured by Thanthai Periyar, Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar. Some people had tried to dismantle the Dravidian movement in the past but the society knows the story of what happened to them.”

Asked whether the actor sought the DMK’s support, Stalin replied that such issues should be discussed only during elections. Trying to play down the meeting Rajinikanth had with Karunanidhi, he said the actor had come only to inquire about his father’s health condition and also the condition of his mother.