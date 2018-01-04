VILLUPURAM: An eight-year-old boy lost his fingers in a small blast that he caused inside his classroom on Wednesday. The police department had an uneasy day after it was revealed that the mishap had happened after the boy connected a mobile phone’s battery to a detonator - there was no lead on how the boy had happened upon a dubious piece of equipment like a detonator, untill after noon.

According to the police, Sabarish (8), of Chettythangal near Tirukoilur, was a class three student of a panchayat union primary school in the village. He had an affinity to electronic equipment and was known to play with wires, small bulbs and the like.

The boy had gone to school as usual on Wednesday. Like in most panchayat schools, The third and fourth standard classes shared the same room. Soon after the assembly, a class 4 boy named Gokulnath (9) walked up to Sabarish and showed him a piece of an electronic item. He had picked it off some junk discarded on the road on the way to school. Both boys did not know what the equipment was, but reportedly thought it was some kind of a new LED bulb.

Sabarish reportedly was carrying a mobile phone’s battery and began making a circuit with the new equipment included. This was just after the morning prayers and the teachers were yet to reach the classrooms.

The boy connected the battery to the equipment, along with a small decorative light bulb and the circuit immediately exploded. Students ran to the teachers, who immediately rushed the boy to the government Tirukoilur hospital. Doctors there stated that the right hand was severely mangled. The boy was later referred to the JIPMER hospital in Puducherry. He lost two fingers entirely and the other three fingers reportedly were severely mangled. Doctors stated that the mangled fingers also had to be removed. Later, he was shifted to the government medical college and hospital in Mundiyambakkam. Luckily, no other child sustained injuries.

At least untill afternoon, police officials, including the Tirukoilur deputy superintendent office, were insisting that the boy was using a two wheeler’s head light, which had caused the explosion. Higher officials were unavailable for comment. Close to the evening, superintendent of police S Jeyakumar visited the village and made inquiries. Following this, he stated that the mishap was caused by a detonator indeed.

A few days back, a new well was dug in a plot in the village.

Soil from there was taken to the school to level the grounds there. A detonator which was to dig the well had slipped in and Gokulnath had picked up the same, thinking it was part of an electronic equipment as it had wires attached. He had only shown his find to Sabarish, who then snatched it from him to try on his circuit.