COIMBATORE: A four-member gang held a family of three hostage in the dead of night and robbed them of 12 sovereigns gold, Rs 10,000 and two mobile handsets before escaping in a car owned by the victims at Mandrampalayam near Negamam on the city outskirts on Tuesday night. However, swift action the police nabbing all the four accused within hours. According to sources, Arumugam alias Aruchamy (78) had been living with his wife A Karpagam (66) and son A Prabhu Ram (33) at a farmhouse in the village between Vadachittor and Mettuvavi Road.

Around 11.45 pm, a Prabhu came out of his house as he was feeling uneasy. While he was standing outside, a gang of four swooped down on him. Later, the assailants dragged him inside and threatened his parents. While one of the youth placed the knife at Prabhu’s neck, the others demanded his parents handover money and jewellery.

The family had to give them an eight-sovereign mangalsutra, four-sovereign earrings and bangles, an LED TV, two mobile handsets and Rs 10,000. After pulling off the heist, the gang decamped in Prabhu’s car. On information, DSP Krishnamurthy and Negamam inspector Shanmuga Sundaram launched an inquiry.

Information about the robbery was passed on to all police check posts in Coimbatore, Palakkad and Tirupur.

Even as police intensified search operation, personnel at Chatram check post on Kudimangalam-Dharapuram Road saw a few persons abandoning a car and fleeing after seeing heightened police presence. The policemen gave a chase and managed to nab one accused.

Initially, police gave up the chase as the three assailants ran into a maize field. However, the arrested accused spilled the beans and the rest were nabbed from Jallipatti village.